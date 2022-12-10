Man of Steel 2: Peaky Blinders Creator Was Involved With Scrapped Superman Pitch

It's been nearly a decade since Henry Cavill first made his live-action debut as Clark Kent / Superman in Man of Steel. Essentially ever since, fans have been eager to see him reprise his role in a second solo movie, but that hasn't yet come to fruition amid DC's ever-evolving film landscape. The tide of that seemed to change earlier this fall when Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of DC's Black Adam, and teased soon after that more is on the way. Over the past week, we've gotten an inkling of what exactly is on the way, with news that a Man of Steel sequel was pitched to Warner Bros. film executives Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca from producer Charles Roven. As The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter revealed on Friday, that pitch was also penned by Steven Knight, whose work includes Peaky Blinders and See.

Ultimately, Roven and Knight's pitch was not well-received by De Luca and Abdy, and the project was put on hold after James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to run DC Studios. Reports have stressed that in theory, although a Man of Steel 2 was not greenlit in any capacity, it reportedly could still happen if the studio "hears a better pitch."

Will there be a Man of Steel 2?

According to reports from earlier this fall, DC Studios was "soliciting pitches from writers" on a new movie starring Cavill's Superman. This came after Cavill himself took to social media to confirm his return, shortly after cameoing in Black Adam.

"The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come," Cavill said in the post. "There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

