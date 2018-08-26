Mark Hamill Remembers Playwright Neil Simon

Beloved playwright Neil Simon passed away on Sunday, and he was honored by none other than Mark Hamill on Twitter.

Simon was a powerhouse in the American theater world. He won Tony Awards for plays like The Odd Couple, Biloxi Blues and Lost in Yonkers. His catalogue extended far beyond that as well, with over 30 scripts bearing his name. According to a report by TMZ, he passed away on around 1 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, suffering from complications due to pneumonia. Simon was 91 years old.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among his fans was Luke Skywalker himself. Hamill to to Twitter to mourn the passing of a legend, on a day when many celebrities on social media were preoccupied with other stories. He began his tweet tribute with a quote by Simon himself.

“There’s no more money anyone can pay me that I need. There are no awards they can give me that I haven’t won. I have no reason to write another play except that I am alive and I like to do it”-Neil Simon #RIP GIANT of the American Theatre #ThanksForTheLaughs pic.twitter.com/NZIVGPLdst — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 26, 2018



“‘There’s no more money anyone can pay me that I need. There are no awards they can give me that I haven’t won. I have no reason to write another play except that I am alive and I like to do it’-Neil Simon. #RIP GIANT of the American Theatre,” Hamill wrote. He added the hashtag “thanks for the laughs” as a nod to Simon’s humorous work.

Simon was reportedly on life support just before his passing. The writer was dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and insiders said that he was suffering from kidney failure in the end. He is survived by three children, and a memorial service is already scheduled for this Thursday in New York City.

Hamill himself is no stranger to live theater productions. While he is best known for being the sci-fi hero of a generation, he had a long stint on Broadway during and after the making of Star Wars. As part o his bid to establish himself outside of the franchise, Hamill starred in a 1979 production of The Elephant Man.

A few years later, Hamill came back to the stage for a longer stay. He starred in Amadeus in 1983, followed by Harrigan ‘N Hart, Room Service and finally The Nerd. He was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his work on Harrigan ‘N Hart, though many producers were still weary of putting such a recognizable actor in their film or TV show.

These days, Hammil is not having so much trouble finding work. The actor is currently filming Star Wars: Episode IX along with the rest of the cast, presumably reprising his role in a blue, shimmering form. However, he has found plenty of traction outside of a galaxy far, far away as well. He is now a highly sought-after voice actor, thanks in large part to his role as The Joker in Batman the Animated Series. He is returning to that role once again in the upcoming Lego DC Super-Villains video game, expected for release by the end of the year.