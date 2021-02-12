Marvel Announces New Behind The Mask Documentary For Disney+

✖

Marvel has another project coming to Disney+, more towards the unscripted side of things. Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the Disney+ king in the wake of WandaVision's premiere, Marvel New Media has produced a feature-length documentary that will premiere on the streamer in a matter of weeks. Behind the Mask is a documentary set to "explore to power of identity behind the world's most iconic Super Heroes we know and love."

A release distributed by Marvel says the documentary will feature a wide array of guests throughout the publisher's legendary 80-year history. Though no exact details were revealed per se, the statement suggests the documentary will look at the rise in popularity of characters like Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, and Captain Marvel amongst others.

Despite the MCU being more popular now than it's ever been, the announcement of Behind the Mask proves Disney+'s dedication to diverse programming across various formats and sources of content. The documentary will join Marvel's 616, another Marvel New Media production, in addition to the onslaught of upcoming content from Marvel Studios.

The working synopsis for Behind the Mask can be found below.

From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both Super Heroes and Villains leading “normal” lives. But it’s the characters beneath that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel’s writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are.

Joe Quesada, Shane rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos produced the project for Marvel New Media along with a team from Tarmac Creative. Chris Gary and Ryan Simon from Tarmac also produced. Strike Anywhere's documentarian Michael Jacobs directed the project.

Marvel's Behind the Mask premieres on Disney+ on February 12th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.