New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor May Be Good News for a Marvel Fan-Favorite

Marvel’s upcoming crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday, is set to bring an unprecedented number of heroes together, and following the critical and audience acclaim of this summer’s Thunderbolts*, fans are particularly excited to see that entire team return. Having been publicly rebranded by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in a stunning power play, the team is now officially operating as the New Avengers. While the whole squad has been embraced by fans, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has cemented herself as a true fan-favorite, with her strong leadership being a core part of the new team’s dynamic. Now, new information from insider Daniel Richtman provides good news for fans of the new Black Widow, clarifying that, contrary to some early reports, Yelena will still be leading the New Avengers into battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous rumors had suggested that Yelena would be folding into Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) government-sanctioned Avengers for Doomsday, a move that would have significantly undermined the powerful ending of Thunderbolts*. In that film, the team discovered their mission was a setup and successfully turned the tables on their manipulative government handler, Director de Fontaine. While Val seized the narrative by publicly rebranding them as the “New Avengers,” the team ended the film with crucial leverage over her, securing their autonomy. A merger with Sam’s team would have felt like a narrative step backward, effectively dissolving the independence they fought so hard to win. This concern was amplified by the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, which revealed Sam Wilson was taking legal action to trademark the “Avengers” name, setting up a direct conflict between the two heroic factions.

To clarify since some people misunderstood, she's not part of Sam's team. She's just accompanying them when they travel to another universe. https://t.co/oa9hULLFRZ — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) August 5, 2025

Richtman’s new report clarifies the nature of their collaboration in a way that respects the established canon. He states, “She’s [Yelena] just accompanying them when they travel to another universe,” and confirms she will not be officially joining Sam’s team. This is a crucial distinction. It means the New Avengers are not being disbanded, and both Yelena and Sam will retain their respective leadership positions during Avengers: Doomsday. If that proves true, it means Avengers: Doomsday will likely feature an uneasy alliance between the two factions, forced to work together against a common threat that is too great for either to handle alone.

Everything We Know About Avengers: Doomsday, So Far

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday promises to be one of the most ambitious films in MCU history, with Joe and Anthony Russo returning to direct the massive ensemble. The central conflict will revolve around a new primary antagonist, with Robert Downey Jr. making his villainous MCU debut as Doctor Doom. While Marvel Studios has not released an official synopsis, insider reports indicate the plot will involve catastrophic multiverse “incursions,” forcing the heroes of the main universe to team up with characters from across different realities to confront Doom’s multiversal threat.

The confirmed cast list for the film is staggering, uniting multiple corners of the Marvel universe. The New Avengers will return in full force. They will be joined by other established heroes like Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki). The film will also serve as the crossover debut for the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, bringing Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) into the fold.

A major element of the film will be the integration of characters from Fox’s original X-Men franchise. Confirmed returning actors include Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. Romijn recently spoke about the surreal experience of returning to the role and hinted at the film’s fluid creative process. “[I’m] not quite sure if I’m done shooting,” she revealed. “The script hasn’t — they haven’t finished writing it. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps.”

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Which character interaction are you most excited to see in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!