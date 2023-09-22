Marvel Explains Avengers Absence After Endgame

Marvel has explained where the Avengers have been since Avengers: Endgame. According to the new Marvel Studios book, Look Out For The Little Guy, Earth's Mightiest Heroes only assemble for threats that result in "a change in the battlefield." In essence, Ant-Man and the other Avengers in question only leap into action when a threat that materializes that is beyond human possibilities. (That would certainly explain the absence of a big team-up moment since Thanos and The Battle of Earth.) So, you truly need an "Avengers-level threat" to get the band back together.

However, some fans might not like that choice out of Marvel. After all, this is fiction, and having the heroes around to solve most of Earth's problems sounds like a no-brainer. The Avengers themselves have had versions of this argument in the movies to differing results. Mysterio's plot to make an "Avengers-level threat" to move public sentiment looms even larger now. In fact, it slots in very nicely for whatever lies ahead with Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World and Daredevil: Born Again. Once again, this is in an MCU book, so take it with a grain of salt, but it is an explanation.

The Threat That Will Bring The Avengers Together

One thing is for sure, the Avengers will assemble by the time we get to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While that's still a minute away, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Jeff Loveness about his work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While some fans might not have been over the moon with Kang the Conqueror's demise in that movie, it's clear we haven't seen the last of the timeline-hopping villain.

"Well, that's the beautiful thing about Kang in the comics. He is defeated a lot. In fact, it's almost comedic how often he loses. The scary thing is that he's not defined by his failure, and he can keep coming back stronger and stronger," Loveness argued. "It's not like you can just blow up the mothership, just beat him once and you're done. He is almost an existential threat, and the more you fight him the worse he's going to get."

The writer added, "That is a fun, post-modernist challenge that is different for a superhero movie, and it's going to present a very complicated challenge for them going forward. It was very hard beating one of these guys. What's going to happen when suddenly the rest of them are aware of what we're doing?"

Where Does The MCU Go With Multiverse Saga

Fans feeling a bit restless about the direction of the MCU should breathe deep. Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World should do a lot to solidify the road forward. (Not to mention The Marvels!) In the meantime, successful Marvel directors like the Russo Brothers respect the long game. The duo spoke to RadioTimes about how the MCU is changing in Phases 4 and 5.

"There's nobody better at telling stories than Kevin Feige right now. If you're going to bet on anybody, you bet on him," Joe Russo told the magazine. "I think that the type of story that unfolded in the phases that we worked on [was] a very specific kind of story that wrapped itself up in those phases and now it's time for a new story, and I think that's the direction that Marvel's headed in. They're telling you a very different story, a very new story and I think the audience just needs to be patient with the redirection because you can't keep telling the same story over and over or you lose the audience."

