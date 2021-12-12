Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is “Like an Avengers Movie”

Spider-Man villains, assemble! After director Jon Watts compared Spider-Man: No Way Home to “Spider-Man: Endgame,” star Tom Holland says the final chapter of the Homecoming trilogy is “like an Avengers movie.” After saving half the universe together in Avengers: Endgame, an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the entire world forget his secret identity revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). But when Peter’s interference with the spell unwittingly unleashes the Multiverse, he faces an Avengers-level threat: multiversal villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

“It absolutely did [feel bigger than past Spider-Man movies]. In some respects, it felt the same, we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew. And then, in other respects, it felt like a completely different franchise,” Holland said on The Project. “We were having these villains come back reprising these roles, the action sequences are much bigger, it’s much funnier, it’s much more emotional, the stakes are much higher.”

“So it really did feel like we were kind of making this almost like an Avengers movie,” Holland said.

When it looked like the Multiverse plot wouldn’t pan out, Watts pitched Holland a smaller-scale story putting Kraven the Hunter on Spider-Man’s trail after his identity is revealed in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Amid rumors No Way Home is bringing back everyone from Daredevil star Charlie Cox to Holland’s Spider-Man predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland is confident audiences will feel “fulfilled” by the end of the Homecoming trilogy.

“There were definitely things that we were nervous about because the film is so big, and we were dealing with stuff that was very complicated. To try to navigate the story was something that took a long time to crack,” he said. “But now that the film is finished and we’ve seen the final film, we all feel very confident the fans won’t be disappointed and that [after] all of these speculations and all of these fan theories, people will feel very fulfilled.”

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.