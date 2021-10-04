Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) returns in a new trailer promoting Marvel’s Black Widow on Disney+, streaming free for all subscribers on Wednesday. The Marvel Studios blockbuster, released in theaters and streaming since July 9 on the $29.99-priced Premier Access, joins the Disney+ library without additional cost to subscribers after midnight on October 6 and joins free-to-watch Marvel blockbusters like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame. Watch the new teaser trailer below.

In the first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, super-spy Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down — including the mysterious, masked assassin Taskmaster — Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s Black Widow reunites Natasha with her found family: sister-figure Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), mother-figure Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) of the Red Room program, and father-figure/former Soviet superhero Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1445061802409164801

Black Widow is among the new titles streaming on Disney+ in October 2021. New releases this month include LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (now streaming), Muppets Haunted Mansion (October 8), and the season finale of Marvel’s animated original series What If…? (October 6).

Marvel’s smash hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres on Disney+ and is streaming free for all subscribers on November 12. The new release joins Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise as the many offerings premiering exclusively on the service on November 12 in celebration of Disney+ Day.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone as Dreykov, Marvel’s Black Widow is streaming free on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 6.



If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.