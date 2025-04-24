Grammy Winner Reveals He Was Supposed to Write Music for Marvel’s Blade

Grammy-winning musician Flying Lotus shares that he was once in line to write the music for Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he opened up about the project, bemoaning how far away it seemingly is from becoming a reality. After noting that he had signed on to be the film’s composer, Flying Lotus expressed hope that perhaps the movie will come together at some point, but doesn’t believe that’s very likely. Based on his comments, Blade would have been an opportunity Flying Lotus was very excited about.

“I guess we are so far from it even being a possibility now but. Yeah I was signed on to write music for the new BLADE movie before it fell thru,” Flying Lotus wrote. “Maybe it’ll come around again but I doubt it. Would have been fun tho.” Check out his post below:

I guess we are so far from it even being a possibility now but. Yeah I was signed on to write music for the new BLADE movie before it fell thru.



Maybe it’ll come around again but I doubt it. Would have been fun tho💔 — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) April 24, 2025

Announced during Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Blade has been stuck in development hell for the past handful of years. Despite having star Mahershala Ali attached from the beginning, Blade was passed through multiple writers and directors, and it has been pulled from Disney’s release schedule. Kevin Feige remains committed to getting the project off the ground, but it’s unknown when Blade will take a meaningful step forward.

Flying Lotus isn’t the only person once associated with Blade reflecting on the project’s struggles recently. While promoting Sinners, actor Delroy Lindo opened up about his time on the movie, commending Marvel for being very collaborative with him as he discussed his role with the filmmakers. Despite that positive experience, Lindo noted that “it just went off the rails” and Blade fell apart.

Flying Lotus would have been an inspired choice to compose the Blade score. He’s received widespread critical acclaim over the course of his career (which dates back to 2006), and he would have been able to put a unique stamp on the MCU (a franchise that has received criticism for its music in the past). It’s a shame audiences won’t get to hear what he had in mind. Blade has changed creative directions so many times during its development, Marvel may opt to bring in a different composer if and when the film ever comes to fruition. Hopefully Marvel keeps him onboard; from his tweet, he was passionate about the project and was eager to contribute to the Marvel universe.

Blade had the potential to be one of the more fascinating and unique installments in the MCU, taking the franchise back to the 1920s to tell an exciting vampire story. With an Oscar-winner in Ali headlining the cast, it could have been a special film, following the blueprint established by the Wesley Snipes trilogy while forging its own path. Everyone from Marvel fans to Michael B. Jordan is eager to see Blade on the big screen, so hopefully Feige & Co. get things back on track soon. Marvel has a lot on its plate as it builds towards Secret Wars, but perhaps Blade will find new life after that.