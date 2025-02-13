Michael B. Jordan Has the Perfect Response to Marvel’s Long-Delayed Blade Reboot

Marvel star Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in the two Black Panther films, has the perfect response to the MCU’s long-delayed Blade reboot that has struggled to get off the ground. In an interview with GQ, the actor opened up about the current state of the franchise, which has experienced its fair share of ups and downs over the course of the Multiverse Saga. While the actor is confident Marvel Studios will get things back on track, it sounds like he’s eager for Blade to finally get off the ground.

“[Marvel’s] doing great. They’ll get it back,” Jordan said, alluding the speed bumps the franchise has encountered the past couple of years. Though the actor acknowledged it’s difficult to start any new franchise, he has high hopes for Blade. “I hope it gets together. I want to see a Blade movie, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “The Blade franchise was everything.”

Marvel Studios officially announced Blade, starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Since then, the project has been stuck in development hell, cycling through multiple directors and screenwriters as Marvel reportedly has struggled to crack the story. As a byproduct of these behind-the-scenes issues, Blade was pulled from the 2025 release schedule, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has assured fans the studio is “committed to Blade.”

As the Blade reboot lingers in development, the character appeared in a very different MCU project last summer. Wesley Snipes surprisingly reprised his iteration of the Daywalker in Deadpool & Wolverine, becoming one of the film’s highlights. The enthusiastic response led to Ryan Reynolds campaigning for a “Logan-like send-off” for Snipes’ Blade. Ali’s version has only been heard in the MCU, as the actor made a voiceover cameo in 2021’s Eternals.

In his comments, Jordan echoes the sentiments of many fans. The Blade character has a lot of potential to be an exciting addition to the MCU, and it’s frustrating that even after all this time, there’s still no indication when it will move forward. On-paper, Blade seems like a project that would write itself, giving the very talented Ali a hard-hitting action tentpole that blends in some compelling horror elements. As Jordan says, there’s already been one successful Blade film franchise, illustrating that the concept definitely lends itself to the big screen. Marvel Studios would obviously look for a way to put its own spin on the premise, but the Snipes-led series established a blueprint and generated substantial interest in the character.

Hopefully, Feige and Co. are able to find a way to make Blade work. Especially with a gifted actor like Ali involved, it would be a shame if the project never happened. It’s encouraging that Marvel remains interested in the project, though the lack of concrete updates and consistent delays don’t exactly inspire confidence. With Marvel gearing up to conclude the Multiverse Saga, Blade may get pushed to the backburner, as films such as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the upcoming Avengers movies are top priority. Disney has several release dates set aside for untitled Marvel movies, so perhaps Blade will land one of those as part of the post-Secret Wars plan. Waiting until 2027 or 2028 to see Blade isn’t ideal, but that’s better than the alternative.