Marvel May Be in Talks To Cast New Black Panther (& We Know Who With)

Marvel Studios was between a rock and a hard place following the death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. In addition to playing Black icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown, he brought T’Challa, aka Black Panther, to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Captain America: Civil War. He got a solo movie, directed by Ryan Coogler, after his successful debut, which was a massive success. Sadly, after playing T’Challa two more times in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Boseman passed away after a battle with colon cancer. Coogler and the rest of the creative team at Marvel Studios made the tough decision not to recast the part in the Black Panther sequel, opting to have the movie serve as a love letter to Boseman.

The grief everyone felt while making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was evident during the press tour and in the final product. Boseman was a special person, and it wouldn’t have been fair to have someone fill his shoes so quickly. However, nearly five years after Boseman’s death, Marvel Studios may be softening its original stance and looking to bring another Black Panther into the fold.

During an appearance on Today to promote the upcoming sports movie F1, Damson Idris was asked whether he’s talked to Marvel about playing Black Panther. “Yes-no,” he said in an attempt to dodge the question. Host Craig Melvin quickly fired back, saying, “By the way, the yes-no means yes.” Idris didn’t provide any additional information, but he did say that, if he were offered the role, he would take it.

The reason Idris’ name is being brought up in conversations is that, earlier in 2025, supposed concept art for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday leaked online, featuring a new version of the king of Wakanda. The figure in the image bore a resemblance to the F1 star, sparking rumors online that he was already in talks to appear in the movie. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm or deny anything, but if T’Challa is returning, there are a few ways the franchise can handle it.

The MCU Has a Couple of Options If It Wants to Bring Back T’Challa

One of the reasons Marvel Studios might think it’s the right time for T’Challa to return is because of the importance of the multiverse in its franchise. With countless universes out there to explore, having a variant of Black Panther show up and join the fight against Doctor Doom in Doomsday would be an easy sell. He wouldn’t have to stay for long, and when it’s time for another Black Panther movie, Shuri can go back to being the only protector of Wakanda.

Another option is for the MCU to play the time travel game again and have Idris portray a grown-up version of T’Challa’s son, who was introduced in Wakanda Forever. The young boy goes by Toussaint, but his Wakandan name is also T’Challa, and he’s sure to want to follow in his father’s footsteps one day. If Shuri and the Avengers travel to the future or the eventual king travels to the past, there will be another Black Panther in the fold, one that connects directly to Boseman’s character.

Of course, at this point, this is all speculation, but Idris’ reaction to being asked made it clear that he knows more than he’s letting on. Even without officially being announced, he’s aware of Marvel Studios’ influence and doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers. Idris is a great fit for the role, though, and it would be nice to have T’Challa back because the character means so much to so many.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

How would you feel about Damson Idris playing a new version of T’Challa in the MCU? Would you like him to stick around or only appear in a movie or two? Let us know in the comments below!