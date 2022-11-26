Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Win Third Straight Weekend at the Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will remain in the top spot on the box office charts for a third consecutive weekend. This follows its record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, field by the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, setting a new November opening weekend record. In its third weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will earn as much as $67 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, bringing its domestic box office total to $363 million while its global total climbs past $600 million. The film is now the seventh-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year, trailing behind Thor: Love and Thunder for now. Critics and fans have both praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU." ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review:

"For some Marvel fans, this is going to be a more somber affair than they're used to. It turns out that seeing half the universe wiped out by a purple alien isn't as emotional as thinking about one of your favorite performers being gone. Though, when you emerge from the theater, you'll be thankful for the ride Boseman took us all on and the road he's paved for those who walked beside him. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a trip down to the river to lay an old friend to rest, but the journey is necessary to move forward."

Newcomers Stranger World, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Devotion follows Wakanda Forever on the charts, with The Menu rounding out the top five and Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero film Black Adam hanging onto sixth place. A list of the top 10 movies at the box office this weekend is in the works. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.