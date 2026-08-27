Marvel Fans Have a Scarlet Witch Theory About Avengers: Doomsday, And I Don’t Know What to Think

Although there are many rumors about Avengers: Doomsday, one of the most prominent continues to be that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch may finally be making her return after her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From essentially the moment Wanda seemingly destroyed both herself and every version of the Darkhold throughout the multiverse, fans began theorizing about how she could come back. This wasn’t just because the character is popular, though (although she certainly is). For one thing, Wanda’s story still felt very unfinished, especially after Agatha All Along revealed that her sons, Billy and Tommy, had survived the destruction of the Hex, and their souls had entered different bodies. For many, that felt like a reunion that eventually had to happen.

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Moreover, there is plenty of reason to believe that , as there is an entire arc in the comics that sees Wanda suffering from amnesia, engaged to be married to Doom, and eventually found and saved by her reincarnated sons Tommy and Billy. With Agatha All Along confirming Billy’s existence and VisionQuest, which , revealing that Tommy will be part of the story in the recently released trailer, it does feel like various elements are coming together to make this return possible and even fit with a story arc from Marvel Comics. Now, yet another new update has fans suspecting Wanda’s return is imminent, although I’m still not totally convinced.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Stunt Double Posted a Throwback Photo

Earlier today, Jennifer White, who was the stunt double for Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the MCU, shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account, featuring both herself and Olsen back in 2014. In all fairness, this could be little more than a true throwback (after all, it’s Throwback Thursday), but that’s not how many fans are taking it. In fact, several comments in response to one post capturing the Instagram story reflect fans’ hope that this image, which was shared at the same time that audience anticipation for Doomsday is ramping up, could be a hint that both White and Olsen are about to make their mutual MCU return in Doomsday.

Jennifer White, the stunt double for Scarlet Witch in the #MCU, has reposted some of her set photos with Elizabeth Olsen.



‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ is currently undergoing reshoots. pic.twitter.com/35uMAuLiLG — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 27, 2026

One such comment reads, “Screaming crying throwing up welcome back motherrrrrrr,” and another says, “WE ARE SO BACK.” There are also several gifs in response to the X post, including one that shows Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame telling Nat not to give him hope. As much as I want to celebrate alongside the former, I have to admit that I am currently much more aligned with the latter. While this is an interesting time for White to post a throwback image with Olsen, it’s unlikely that she would do so if she and Olsen were both being told to keep their potential return under wraps, as they absolutely would be. This old photo is nowhere near enough to convince me that Wanda is indeed coming back.

However, not all hope is lost. The connection to the arc in the comics is perhaps the most compelling reason thus far to believe that Wanda could actually be making an MCU return because it just feels like such a no-brainer fit. In fact, not only Wanda’s comic book connection to Doom but also her sons’ roles in that story and the fact that VisionQuest is confirmed to be the end of that trilogy of shows all point to the idea that Doomsday is the exact right time to bring her back to life. And, while her return is far from confirmed, it would be genuinely shocking if they killed off this character who so many fans love and want to see return and never brought her back.