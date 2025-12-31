Marvel Fans Think Doomsday Ties To Deadpool’s Thor Mystery (But it’s Not That Straight Forward)

Every once in a while, a theory pops up on X that just has us scratching our heads. And right now, it’s the theory that Avengers: Doomsday has a direct tie-in to Deadpool. All because Thor in his Doomsday teaser is sporting an injury on his eye in the same place as the one he had in Deadpool & Wolverine‘s scene, where he’s crying over Deadpool. It seems they’ve forgotten that Thor is rocking that scar thanks to his sister, Hela—and he received it all the way back in Ragnarok.

A user on X posted this tweet, which they later claimed was a joke: “If Thor is going to be crying over Deadpool in Doomsday, why does he have short hair in the teaser and not the long hair we saw in DP&W? Marvel doesn’t even care about continuity anymore SMH.” Seems quite a few people either didn’t get the memo, or didn’t buy that it was sarcastic. One user replied, “1. No one said this was going to happen in Doomsday 2. This is reused footage from The Dark World 3. This was a joke in the movie, I doubt it will ever actually happen.” Another agreed, adding, “I’m quite sure this would be revealed in Secret Wars. + Wasn’t it reported that Secret Wars will take place 8 years after Doomsday? That’s plenty of time for Thor’s hair to grow out again. Either way if not, I don’t think we’ll ever see this. It was just a joke.”

We Still Don’t Know What To Expect From Doomsday

If Thor is going to be crying over Deadpool in Doomsday, why does he have short hair in the teaser and not the long hair we saw in DP&W?



Marvel doesn’t even care about continuity anymore SMH pic.twitter.com/s9Yk71hYHD — Bradley Osborn ✝️🎃 (@the_Bradster007) December 30, 2025

There’s still a long wait until next December, when Avengers: Doomsday finally hits theaters, which leaves plenty of time for fans to come up with new theories, all the way from benign to ridiculous to most likely happening on screen. This is especially true considering that we still know next to nothing about the movie, and rumors abound.

So far, three teasers have been released, with potentially two more (though it’s likely only one more before the full trailer release). The most recently released teaser centers around the X-Men, showing us the broken remains of Charles Xavier’s academy. We then get a shot of Xavier and Magneto as they sit beside one another, hands clasped, as a voiceover from Magneto tells us, “The question isn’t ‘are you prepared to die?’ The question is ‘who will you be when you close your eyes?’” The trailer ends with Cyclops, seemingly among the academy’s ruins, the trademark red beams exploding from his eyes. The other two feature Steve Rogers and Thor, both seeming to focus on themes of family and parenthood, as one holds his child and the other prays that he will return to his daughter.

