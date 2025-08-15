Marvel’s 2025 Movies Reveal the MCU’s Biggest Problem (And It’s Not Getting Fixed Anytime Soon)

It’s a strange time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the past couple of years, the franchise has struggled to win over critics and fans, with many projects receiving negative reviews on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes. A major issue was that everything felt disconnected after Avengers: Endgame, as Marvel Studios took advantage of the streaming boom by releasing TV shows on the Disney+ streaming service. Series like Loki and WandaVision found success early on, but the good times didn’t last forever. Thankfully, Kevin Feige and Co. came to their senses and realized they had their hands in too many pots and started to pull back a bit, focusing on quality over quantity again.

The sample size of the new strategy isn’t huge, but there’s enough evidence to say that the MCU is on the right track again. After all, in 2025 alone, Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps were universally praised for their interesting stories and big swigs. However, despite all the goodwill Marvel Studios is earning, a new problem has been unearthed that isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

The MCU Isn’t Focused on the Right Audience

Marvel Studios played it safe at the beginning of 2025 by releasing Captain America: Brave New World. Movies starring the Star-Spangled Man had been kind to the powers that be, and even with Chris Evans out of the picture, Anthony Mackie had been preparing for his big moment for years; Harrison Ford even joined the project to provide a bit more star power. Brave New World didn’t hit as hard as many expected it to, though, and audiences didn’t rush out to see it. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed slightly over $400 million, which would be great for most movies but not for one in the MCU.

Thunderbolts* found itself in the opposite situation. Starring a roster of B-list MCU characters, the expectations were much lower for the movie. Well, it beat the odds by receiving incredible reviews. The only problem was that it couldn’t get butts in seats, even with good word of mouth. In the end, Thunderbolts* brought in less than Brave New World. While it would be easy to blame MCU fatigue for both movies’ lack of success, there may be another factor that Marvel Studios never saw coming.

The marketing for both Thunderbolts* and Brave New World made it clear that the projects would have serious tones and tackle issues that may not be suitable for children. With that being the case, parents may have left the kids at home or skipped a trip to the theaters altogether. Fantastic Four: First Steps let it be known that it would have something for everyone, but by that point, countless people might have jumped off the MCU train. The proof is in the pudding because, despite good reviews and a generally family-friendly vibe, the Fantastic Four’s first solo outing in the MCU is failing to meet box office expectations. Some point to the more mature themes about birth and parenting, or the heavy sci-fi tropes in the reboot film; meanwhile, the DC Universe is rolling in dough, thanks to its ability to embrace its most important demographic.

Superman‘s Light Tone Is a Breath of Fresh Air

Thunderbolts* has better reviews than Superman, and First Steps is keeping pace with the Man of Steel. However, James Gunn’s latest movie isn’t having any trouble making waves at the box office. It continues to break records and enter territory the DC Extended Universe had to scratch and claw to reach. What Superman does differently from its competition is provide a green light to families with children. While there is mature subtext in the movie, it’s easy for kids to ignore all that due to the adorable dog flying around with the man in the bright-colored suit. Supergirl is sure to aim for a similar tone in 2026, and while it’s going to be tough for the DCU to get the same results, it’s hard to bet against the new franchise, right now.

As for the MCU, it’s going to be more of the same next year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to be successful, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s not doing itself any favors by including the Punisher, a character who enjoys killing people. Avengers: Doomsday is also sure to feature its fair share of death and tragic moments, which won’t help put parents’ minds at ease. Until the MCU realizes that young people are the key to its future successes, it’ll continue to try to fit square pegs in round holes. Bring on those Young Avengers.

Do you think the MCU’s tone has become too serious? Are you glad that the DCU is taking things in a different direction? Let us know in the comments below!