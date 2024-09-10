Marvel's 85th Anniversary Supercut Is Missing the MCU's Best Moment

After viewing Marvel's compilation of its 85 greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe moments, we've come to the conclusion that one of its best moments was somehow left off the list. After 20+ movies and TV shows, it can be hard to narrow down all the best of the best moments when reflecting on the MCU. Every devoted MCU fan has their favorites, and while it's all subjective, there's no doubt that some have more importance than others. Marvel's video celebrating its 85th anniverary runs almost an hour long, and yet there's no reference to one of Captain America's most heartbreaking moments.

Captain America: The First Avenger is the first movie in the MCU timeline and gets three callouts in the 85th anniversary video. The first features Steve Rogers giving his classic, "I can do this all day" phrase after taking a beating from a bully. The second invovles the experiement that transforms scrawny Steve Rogers into the heroic Captain America. Finally, we see Cap in action as he takes down a Hydra tank.

Three scenes for the first Captain America movie is definitely on the higher end for projects in the video, but the movie's final scene was also worthy of consideration. After being woken up from his icy slumber by S.H.I.E.L.D., Captain America runs out into the busy New York City streets where he's confronted by Nick Fury. Cap is told that he's been asleep for almost 70 years. After hearing the shocking news, the only thought on Cap's mind is, "I had a date." This is referring to Peggy Carter, who Cap had started having feelings for. Luckily, Cap and Peggy were able to finally have that date/dance in the final scene in Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America and Peggy Carter's love story throughout the MCU

Fans always wanted to see Captain America and Peggy Carter together, and Avengers: Endgame delivered that sweet moment. An elderly Peggy Carter made an appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but she was suffering from memory loss. Avengers: Endgame took viewers back in time to an old S.H.I.E.L.D. site where Steve Rogers got a glimpse of Peggy, but he didn't get the chance to interact with her.

Speaking of that dance earlier, a spell from Scarlet Witch had Cap and Peggy cutting a rug on the dance floor in Avengers: Age of Ultron, reinforcing how she always remained on his mind. A segment of fans may have an issue with Cap changing the past in order to live his life and grow old with Peggy, considering how he did share a kiss with Peggy's niece, Sharon Carter.

Marvel Studios would seem to be focused with giving Captain America a happy ending, even if it didn't make the most storyline sense. Maybe that's why Cap's "I had a date" moment was excluded from the 85th anniversary compilation.