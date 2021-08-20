Upcoming Marvel Movies to Address These Big Avengers Questions

✖

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe dives deep into Phase 4, and new heroes start to emerge, there are a lot of questions that the beloved franchise needs to answer. Chief among them involves the Avengers team itself. Following Avengers: Endgame, is there still an Avengers team at all? Who's in charge? Who is funding it? With Steve Rogers and Tony Stark out of the equation, all of these questions are currently unanswered, but they won't stay that way for long.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that the upcoming MCU slate will address the future of the Avengers team. While speaking to CinemaBlend ahead of the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Feige made it clear that the Avengers aren't just going to be a thing of the past for the MCU. The team's fate and future will be dealt with on-screen.

"That is a great question. And I think you will see that question addressed, and people struggling with that very question, within the MCU right now," Feige explained. "I think post-Endgame and with Tony being off the board and Steve Rogers being off the board -- Sam Wilson is a new Cap, of course. But what does it mean to be an Avenger? And is there a core team? And who's leading it, and who's financing it? That is very much an undercurrent that will, while not at the forefront of many of the current movies, is certainly a question that is lingering in the background."

Fans will now begin wondering when those conversations start taking place. Shang-Chi is an origin story for a new character, so while a post-credits scene could introduce him to more prominent Avengers, the film likely won't deal with any kind of super team. Eternals has already addressed the Avengers in the trailers, but their battle goes far beyond the heroes of Earth.

The films of 2022 will likely be where a lot of the Avengers team-building comes into play, with several heroes already teaming up for other fights. Doctor Strange and Wanda will be working together, Thor will be with the Guardians, and Captain Marvel is going to be joined by Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

Regardless of where and when it happens, a new Avengers team will likely be getting together in the near future. We'll just have to wait and see who becomes a part of the action.