These 5 Marvel Teams Would Also Be Great for MCU Movie Adaptations

The Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly knows how to assemble a team. Fans worldwide have cheered for the Avengers as they faced down everything from alien armies to cosmic despots, becoming the definitive image of superheroes united. On the other side of the cosmos, the Guardians of the Galaxy carved out their own beloved niche, proving that a ragtag group of misfits could save the universe while delivering laughs and a killer mixtape. These groups are the undeniable pillars of the MCU’s success. Yet, anyone familiar with the decades of Marvel Comics knows that the printed page holds countless other dynamic squads, teams brimming with unique concepts and compelling characters that have yet to grace the silver screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This list dives into that untapped potential, specifically looking at established teams from the comics that feel ripe for a big-budget movie adaptation. To keep the focus sharp, we’re setting aside groups that have already had significant exposure via television series, like the Runaways or the Inhumans, regardless of ongoing canon discussions. We’re also bypassing the teams whose MCU debut feels almost inevitable or heavily rumored, such as the Young Avengers. The goal here is to spotlight five distinct crews that could bring exciting, new energy to Marvel Studios’ cinematic lineup, offering different genres, tones, and character dynamics than we’ve seen before in an MCU team-up film.

Alpha Flight

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

North of the border lies Alpha Flight, Canada’s official, government-funded answer to the superhuman phenomenon. Conceived by the legendary John Byrne, the team debuted in the pages of The Uncanny X-Men where their primary mission was to retrieve their former operative, Wolverine. Alpha Flight quickly earned their own ongoing series, establishing themselves as protectors dealing with threats often drawn from Canadian folklore, incorporating elements from First Nations and Inuit mythology alongside high-tech heroics. Their distinct national identity provides an immediate contrast to the largely American-centric world of the Avengers, offering a chance to explore how other nations organize and utilize their super-powered assets within the MCU.

The classic Alpha Flight lineup boasts a fascinating blend of science and mysticism. James MacDonald Hudson, as Guardian, leads the team clad in a powerful, maple leaf-emblazoned battlesuit, with his wife Heather eventually taking over the leadership mantle as Vindicator. Walter Langowski, the brilliant scientist known as Sasquatch, possesses strength rivaling the Hulk’s; his transformation into a giant orange beast, however, stems not just from gamma experiments gone wrong but also an inadvertent link to Canada’s mystical Great Beasts, adding a unique supernatural layer to the familiar powerhouse archetype. Magic is further represented by Shaman (Michael Twoyoungmen), a skilled surgeon drawing power from First Nations traditions, while the demigoddess Snowbird (Narya) channels the spirit of the Arctic, transforming into native creatures. Add the mutant twins Northstar and Aurora with their light-speed abilities and the surprisingly formidable dwarf brawler Puck, and you have a team ready to bring a different cultural flavor to the MCU.

Excalibur

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Venturing across the Atlantic, Excalibur stands as Marvel UK’s premier super-team, a captivating mix of familiar mutant faces, Captain Britain’s unique mythology, and wild, often whimsical, dimension-hopping adventures. Created by Chris Claremont and Alan Davis, the team formed in the aftermath of the X-Men’s apparent death, initially operating out of a remote lighthouse. Their series became a fan favorite, celebrated for its distinct tone that balanced quirky British humor and character-driven drama with high-stakes fantasy and superhero action.

The original Excalibur roster featured. Captain Britain (Brian Braddock), the stalwart protector of the UK, empowered by otherworldly magic. His empathic, shapeshifting lover Meggan provided versatility and emotional depth. Grounding the team were beloved X-Men members: the phasing computer genius Shadowcat (Kitty Pryde), the teleporting swashbuckler Nightcrawler (Kurt Wagner), and Rachel Summers, the powerful telekinetic daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey from an alternate future, wielding the residual energy of the Phoenix Force. Their adventures often involved clashes with uniquely British mystical threats or jaunts through bizarre alternate realities, like the classic “Cross-Time Caper.”

X-Factor Investigations

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Imagine the gritty world of detective noir populated by mutants. That’s the brilliant premise behind X-Factor Investigations. While the “X-Factor” name has applied to different teams over the years, Peter David’s acclaimed mid-2000s run defined the iteration of a street-level private investigation agency run by mutants, for mutants, operating out of the Mutant Town district of New York City. Instead of preventing global catastrophes, the team tackled the cases impacting everyday mutant lives — disappearances, murders, prejudice — providing a vital ground-level perspective often missing from the X-Men’s grander conflicts, especially in the fraught period following the “M-Day” event that depowered most mutants.

Jamie Madrox, the Multiple Man, led the X-Factor agency during David’s run. His ability to create duplicates was a core narrative engine, creating investigative advantages and immense personal complications. The supporting cast included Strong Guy (Guido Carosella), whose superhuman strength caused him agonizing pain; Wolfsbane (Rahne Sinclair), the Scottish mutant grappling with her religious upbringing and violent werewolf-like transformations; M (Monet St. Croix), the incredibly powerful, intelligent, and often insufferably arrogant heiress; Rictor, dealing with the trauma of losing his powers; and Siryn (Theresa Cassidy), daughter of the X-Man Banshee, possessing devastating sonic abilities. Adding a layer of mystery was Layla Miller, a young woman who cryptically “knows stuff” about the future. An X-Factor Investigations film presents a fantastic opportunity for the MCU to deliver a compelling superhero-noir story that focuses on the complicated place of mutants in society.

Midnight Sons

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

When the enemies facing the Marvel Universe aren’t aliens or robots but demons, vampires, and things that go bump in the night, the Midnight Sons answer the call. This unique alliance brings together Marvel’s foremost supernatural heroes and anti-heroes, specifically assembled to combat mystical threats that often fall outside the Avengers’ purview. They first banded together in the “Rise of the Midnight Sons” crossover event in 1992, united by the Ghost Riders (Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze) to battle the newly resurrected Lilith, Mother of Demons. This initiative carved out a distinct, horror-tinged corner of the Marvel Universe, giving its darker characters a shared stage.

Beyond the Ghost Riders, Midnight Sons key figures often include Blade, the relentless half-vampire hunter, and Morbius, the tragic living vampire. Crucially, later iterations and related concepts have featured numerous characters already established or debuting soon within the MCU, including Doctor Strange and Wong, Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and Elsa Bloodstone. Despite the presence of these essential building blocks across various films and series, the Midnight Sons team has never officially formed on screen. A dedicated movie uniting these figures holds immense potential for a thrilling supernatural action-horror spectacle, finally allowing the MCU to fully embrace its darker side.

Starjammers

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Leaving Earth’s orbit far behind, the Starjammers represent Marvel’s premier band of space pirates, locked in a generations-long struggle against the tyrannical Shi’ar Empire. Their leader is the charismatic Corsair, who carries a tragic secret eventually revealed in the comics: he is Christopher Summers, the long-lost father of the X-Men’s Cyclops and Havok. As Dave Cockrum’s iconic origin story in X-Men #104 detailed, Christopher’s family vacation was shattered by a Shi’ar attack, with his wife murdered by their mad Emperor D’Ken. After that, Christopher was enslaved before escaping alongside fellow prisoners Raza Longknife, Ch’od, and Hepzibah to form the Starjammers and wage a campaign of rebellion.

The Starjammers offer a decidedly different brand of cosmic adventure compared to the Guardians of the Galaxy. They aren’t mercenaries looking for the next score but dedicated revolutionaries fighting an oppressive empire. Bringing the Starjammers into the MCU would not only introduce this compelling team but could also serve as the gateway to the Shi’ar Empire itself, a vast and complex cosmic civilization just as crucial as the Skrull or the Kree. This opens up possibilities for grittier space opera narratives focused on rebellion, interstellar politics, and high-stakes adventure, significantly expanding the scope and tone of the MCU’s cosmic stories.

Which Marvel team do you think is most overdue for an MCU movie adaptation? Let us know your picks in the comments!