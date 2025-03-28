Ryan Coogler Offers Big Update on Black Panther 3 (and Denzel Washington’s Role)

Marvel director Ryan Coogler shares an update on the in-development Black Panther 3 and addresses the possibility of Denzel Washington securing a role. While promoting his upcoming film Sinners, Coogler appeared on Nightcap and was asked about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmaker noted that fans won’t have to wait too long before Black Panther 3 hits the big screen. On the topic of Washington joining the cast, Coogler stated that as long as the Oscar winner is interested in joining the film, there will be a spot for him. Nothing is locked in, but Coogler wants to make it happen.

“I’ve been dying to work with Denzel and I’m hoping we can make that happen,” Coogler said about Washington’s potential role. “I got every intention of working with him in that movie. As long as he’s interested, it’s gonna happen. He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us.” Check out video of Coogler’s comments below:

Marvel Studios has not officially dated Black Panther 3, but confirmed back in December 2024 that the film was in development. Producer Nate Moore has mentioned multiple times that Black Panther 3 is still in the earliest stages and work will begin in full once Sinners is released. Around the time of Captain America: Brave New World‘s premiere, Moore made it seem like Black Panther 3 wouldn’t debut until after Avengers: Secret Wars.

In lieu of official Black Panther 3 details, fans are making do with what’s on the rumor mill. There’s been speculation that Marvel is looking to recast T’Challa for the film, but Moore debunked that in an interview with ComicBook. “We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it],” he said.

Washington himself started the conversation about him appearing in Black Panther 3 when he said Coogler wrote a role for him in the film. The actor later apologized for letting the secret out and has stayed mum on the subject since. Though Coogler and Moore have made it seem as if Washington’s involvement is up in the air right now, based on the actor’s comments, it sounds like it will happen. As he nears retirement, Washington is choosing to be selective about the projects he works on, singling out specific filmmakers he wishes to collaborate with. Coogler is someone he’s mentioned, so it’s likely the stars will align and he’ll find himself in Black Panther 3, though fans will probably have to wait a few years before seeing him in action.

There’s no limit to the roles someone of Washington’s tremendous skill could play, making him a fit for a variety of Marvel characters. Earlier this month, leaked MCU concept art (seemingly from Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars) included an image of a character identified as King T’Chanda standing in Wakanda. Perhaps that could be the part Washington is being considered for, bringing life to a powerful and determined leader. Whoever Washington ultimately portrays in the MCU, chances are he will be one-and-done in the franchise. If the actor is eyeing retirement soon, he probably wouldn’t be interested in a multi-picture contract.