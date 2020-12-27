Marvel Studios: There's A Possibility of New MCU Content Nearly Every Week in 2021

✖

In case you hadn't heard, 2020 will end up being the first year since 2009 without a single piece of content produced by Marvel Studios. Sure, shows like Agents of SHIELD and Helstrom or films such as The New Mutants debuted over the course of the year, but those were put together by Marvel Television and 20th Century studios, respectively. With plenty of content in the hopper on the Burbank lot, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is looking to bounce back in a major way during 2021. In fact, there's going to be so much content from Marvel Studios in the coming months, the production house will go from not having anything in 18 months to having something released nearly every week out of the year.

Starting with the traditional theatrical release slate from the studio, Black Widow is scheduled for May 7th while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on July 9th. Chloe Zhao's Eternals will then hit theaters on November 5th should the release schedule hold its current shape. Things then wrap up with Sony's Spider-Man 3 on December 17th.

Four movies from a single studio often make for a full plate the way it is, but now Marvel Studios has its offerings on Disney+ to add to the mix. That group of programming begins January 8th with the release of Marvel Studios: Legends, a behind-the-scenes look at characters involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the 8th, two episodes will be released looking at Wanda Miaximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Then comes the long-awaited debut of WandaVision on January 15th. With recent rumors suggesting the series will be eight episodes, the season finale would air on March 5th — meaning March 12th could then be reserved for another batch of Marvel Studios: Legends episodes before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19th.

As our friends at Murphy's Multiverse point out, this pattern could repeat throughout the year with both Marvel's films and television shows. Should that prove to be the case, January 1st could be the only Friday throughout the entire calendar year without any piece of new programming. That is, of course, assuming all shows are eight episodes long with Legends episodes in place for both film and television.

If we look at it from the opposite angle with a glass-half-empty mindset, going with the bare minimum of what we already know — four films, five shows with at least six episodes each, and one week of Legends shows — at least 35 weeks of 2021 will have new MCU content for you to consume.

What do you think Marvel's biggest surprise of 2021 will be? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!