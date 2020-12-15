Marvel Studios Announces New Legends Series For Disney+

✖

Disney has already revealed quite a few new projects coming to Disney+, but it seems they aren't finished revealing new projects, as the latest to join the fray is Marvel Studios: Legends (via Marvel). The new series will showcase individual characters that fans have come to love over the years and revisit some of their most iconic moments, starting with Scarlet Witch and Vision, which makes sense since both heroes will be taking the lead in the highly anticipated WandaVision on January 15th, 2021. The first two episodes will debut on January 8th, 2021 exclusive on Disney+, and you can find the official description below.

MARVEL STUDIOS: LEGENDS

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WANDA MAXIMOFF

Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda’s story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most.

VISION

Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

As for the next episodes, it is likely to surround either Black Widow or Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so those are the projects most likely to release on the service or in theaters next (in Black Widow's case), though with the unpredictability of the current movie-going climate, Widow could end up being pushed to later in the year.

Are you excited for Marvel Studios: Legends? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

