Luke Hemsworth Wants to Join Chris Hemsworth in the MCU as Wolverine

Chris Hemsworth has become one of the biggest members of Marvel Studios as the son of Odin in Thor, and with Avengers: Endgame putting both Iron Man and Captain America out of commission, it seems as if the star's brother wants to join him in the MCU by taking the role of Wolverine! With Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the X-Men have returned home to Marvel Studios and following Hugh Jackman's final portrayal of Logan in the film of the same name, there is definitely a lot of groundswell when it comes to a new actor playing the part.

Luke Hemsworth's biggest role to date was that of Ashley Stubbs in HBO's Westworld, playing a security guard who finds himself wrapped up in the robot rebellion which takes place in the futuristic theme park. Though we aren't sure whether Luke will get the role of Wolverine, he is actually already a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a way that you might not expect. During Thor: Ragnarok, Luke played the part of Thor in a stage play that was created for Loki's amusement, saying his goodbyes to a Matt Damon portrayed Loki as they played out the Thor sequel of Dark World!

During an interview with ScreenRant, Luke Hemsworth shared his desire to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe via the part of the X-Men's Weapon X, potentially being handed the baton by Hugh Jackman as a new cast will more than likely be brought on to portray Marvel's most popular mutants:

"I would love to. I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old. Spawn was a big one for; I really loved Todd McFarlane's Spawn. And then Batman - I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets. And Wolverine! I'm like, "Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let's give it to another Aussie." I'll have to grow some chest hair, but I'm ready for Wolverine."

Though there has been no announcements regarding the future of the X-Men in the MCU, Kevin Feige has confirmed that there are plans in the works for how the mighty mutants will be brought to life via this new interpretation!

Would you like to see Luke Hemsworth take on the role of Wolverine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

