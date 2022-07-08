Thor: Love and Thunder New Image Reunites Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

✖

Thor Odinson and Jane Foster are swole-mates in a new image from Thor: Love and Thunder. On Monday, Marvel Studios released the full trailer for director Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok sequel, reuniting exes Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman) for the first time since Thor: The Dark World in 2013. Going from dad bod to god bod to get back in superhero shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the retired space viking is on a quest for inner peace when ex-girlfriend Jane — now wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor — returns to help Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Waititi) conquer the blood-thirsty Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

In the new image from Fandango's 2022 Summer Movie Preview, Thor and Jane enjoy a colorfully quiet moment during the cosmic adventure, described by Waititi as "a film about love, with superheroes and outer space."

(Photo: Marvel Studios (via Fandango))

"I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," Waititi previously told Empire Magazine of Phase 4's Thor 4. "On paper, it feels kind of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

Per Marvel's plot description, the film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced: a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens exclusively in theaters July 8.