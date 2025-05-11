Is Marvel’s The Sentry Really Stronger Than All the Avengers Combined?

Even before Thunderbolts* hit theaters, Marvel Studios used the movie’s trailers to tease the emergence of the Sentry (Lewis Pullman), who was said to be stronger than all the Avengers combined. That’s a bold claim considering that the Avengers roster features some major powerhouses such as Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). With Thunderbolts* finally available, we get the full context on why Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is trying to hype people about the Sentry, and given her track record of lies and deception, it’s easy to dismiss her statement. However, the Thunderbolts* also show the Sentry’s powers are on a whole new level, and maybe he could be considered the strongest Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Thunderbolts*

In Thunderbolts*, Robert “Bob” Reynolds becomes the Sentry after being the sole survivor of devious human experiments conducted under Valentina’s direction. Since the Avengers have disbanded, Valentina is trying to craft a superhero who can follow her commands and protect the U.S.’s international interests. At the end of Thunderbolts*, Valentina tries to stage a televised confrontation between the Sentry and the titular misfits, as a public demonstration of her hero’s incredible powers. Things go awry once Sentry dismisses Valentina’s orders and the Void takes over, forcing the Thunderbolts to band together against a god-like being. Still, the first encounter between Bob and his former friends underlines why the Sentry is so dangerous.

First of all, the Sentry is seemingly invulnerable, as bullets ricochet from his skin and punches from super-soldiers have absolutely no effect. He’s also super-strong, capable of throwing people around like rag dolls. That already puts the Sentry on a similar level to Thor and Hulk. However, the Sentry also possesses super-human speed, moving so fast that he seemingly teleports from one place to another in a fraction of a second. Then, there’s the fact that the MCU’s Sentry has mighty telekinetic abilities, being able to stop bullets with a simple thought or move large objects at will. So, in addition to raw powers, the Sentry has a vast array of abilities he can explore to his advantage, turning the environment into a weapon he can bend to his will.

If that’s still not enough, the Sentry’s Void persona can instantly teleport people to a shadow dimension where they are trapped in their most traumatic memories, forever frozen in time inside a nightmare. By the looks of it, Valentina is correct, and the Sentry is more destructive than the MCU Avengers. But that’s precisely the point, considering the character’s comic book history.

The Sentry Being Overpowered Is What Makes Him So Interesting

The whole idea behind the Sentry is that he is so powerful that he could single-handedly solve any issues Marvel heroes usually face. However, Bob’s damaged psyche also unleashes the Void as the ultimate threat to all life. So, Bob is constantly pulled down by his trauma, as his fractured mind prevents him from being the Golden Guardian of Good he could be, if the Void didn’t cause as much damage as the Sentry prevents.

The MCU takes several liberties with its version of the Sentry/Void, but it retains the character’s core principle. Like in the comics, Bob is one of the most powerful beings in the universe, and his presence on a battlefield could change the tides of any conflict. Since channeling the Sentry’s powers also risks unleashing the Void, Bob has to remain under constant surveillance, vastly limiting himself. So, while theoretically stronger than all Avengers combined, the Sentry is still a last resort weapon in the New Avengers’ arsenal.

Thunderbolts* is now available in theaters.

