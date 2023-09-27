Mary Had A Little Lamb and Three Blind Mice Horror Movie Trailers Released

Uncork’d Entertainment, the distributor behind movies like I’ll Be Watching and Room For Rent, has released trailers for horror movies based on two classic nursery rhymes. It appears as though Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey may have opened a dam, because Three Blind Mice and Mary Had a Little Lamb are both getting the horror treatment in the coming weeks. The films, made by indie filmmakers, will take some obvious liberties with the kid-friendly source material, but it’s hardly the first time this kind of thing has happened. Even in the years before Blood and Honey, fans could get anything from Jack Frost to Jack and Jill to spook them.

A universally known children’s story turns slasher horror film in Mary Had a Little Lamb, directed by visual effects artist and animator Jason Arber (Meg 2 : The Trench), which has been acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment for a release on October 3. Two weeks later, a popular nursery rhyme mutates into a creature horror film with Three Blind Mice, a new Pierre B-directed pic acquired by Uncork’d for a digital and DVD release October 17.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Releasing shortly after our other nursery rhyme-turned horror film Mary Had a Little Lamb, Three Blind Mice guarantees horror fans some bloody, disturbing and very entertaining pre-Halloween entertainment”, said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “Pierre B, and his talented cast, deliver a title that’s bound to be extremely popular.”

“Campy and fun, with terrific special and visual effects, we expect Mary Had a Little Lamb will be one of the most popular titles on our schedule this quarter,” Leopard added. “We can’t wait to hear what audiences this of this super fun horror film.”

The trailer for Mary Had A Little Lamb can be seen above. Here’s the synopsis for the film:

A radio host and her crew set out to discover the truth behind some disappearances for a true crime show. They will soon learn that there is far more to discover when they meet Mary and her lamb. Who will make it out alive of this house of horrors?

Mary Had a Little Lamb is directed by Jason Arber, and starring May Kelly, Danielle Scott, and Christine Ann Nyland.

And here’s the trailer and synopsis for Three Blind Mice:

https://youtu.be/MlyI1MVLsuE

Abi is going cold turkey; her family has taken her to a cabin in the woods so she can be away from the city and all her troubles. However, little do they know, The Three Blind Mice is more than just a fairy tale, and they may be next up on the menu.

May Kelly, Lila Lasso, Natasha Tosini, Samantha Cull, and Danielle Ronaldstar star.

Mary Had a Little Lamb releases on October 3 on Digital and DVD; Three Blind Mice will follow on October 17 on Digital and DVD.