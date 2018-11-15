New ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Sneak Peek Released

This December, Mary Poppins is returning to theaters for the first time since 1964, and Disney is giving fans a new look at one of the upcoming original songs.

In the sneak peek, which you can watch in the video above, Lin-Manuel Miranda sings over some new footage from Mary Poppins Returns, showcasing the whimsical adventures that Mary and the Banks children will embark on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miranda will be playing a character named Jack in the new movie, who is a close friend of Mary Poppins. The titular nanny, who was made iconic by Julie Andrews in the original film, will be played by Emily Blunt.

Earlier this year, Blunt revealed what initially drew her to the role, and how it will be different from Andrews’ original take.

“[The director] Rob Marshall called me a couple of years ago and pitched it to me,” Blunt told Variety. “The script hadn’t been written and they hadn’t written the songs, they were just crafting a narrative. He explained that this was much more in the same world as the books. It’s set in the ’30s during the Great Depression, which is when P.L. Travers wrote them. It was the idea of having a darker backdrop in which hope could reappear from the skies. I loved the idea and I love and believe in him.

“What he did for me was huge. Having somebody like Julie Andrews, who is iconic, play somebody like Mary Poppins, who is also iconic, it could have felt like I was rolling aside this huge boulder. But Rob made it feel so intimate for me and empowering for me, so I could have my own version of her. I didn’t watch the original during the process. I had a memory of the movie seared into my brain from when I was a child, but I didn’t want the distraction of the amazing Julie’s version of her. I just read the books. This is my interpretation of Mary.”

Are you excited for Mary Poppins to make her way back to theaters? Let us know in the comments!

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on December 19th.