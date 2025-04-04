New MOTU Figures Include Terror Claws Skeletor, Cartoon Collection Wave

While the biggest news today on the Mattel Masters of the Universe front was the release of the MOTU Origins x Thundercats crossover figures, collectors also need to be aware of new drops in the Origins Cartoon Collection and Masterverse lineups. Specifically, MOTU Origins Wave 25 Cartoon Collection pre-orders opened up today with Orko, Grizzlor, and Fang Man based on their appearances in the ‘original ’80s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe TV series. There’s also some awesome-looking Masterverse New Eterna Terror Claws Skeletor and Ninjor figures.

A complete breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that the higher prices you’re seeing from specialty shops lately are a reflection of companies passing tariff costs onto consumers. Amazon will have to follow suit at some point, so get your orders in at the lower prices while you can.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Wave 17 New Eternia Terror Claws Skeletor Action Figure ($22 – $27.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “Designed at 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation, he comes with oversized claws attached to the back of the armor with hoses and a removable face visor.”

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Wave 17 New Eternia Ninjor Action Figure ($22 – $27.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “Designed at 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation, he comes with 2 swappable face masks, a crossbow, 1 set of nunchucks and removable armor.”

Masters of the Universe Origins Wave 25 Cartoon Collection Grizzlor ($17.99 – $21.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “The hairy henchman of the Evil Horde has a vintage look at 5 1/2-inch scale, but with the modern posability of 16 movable joints. This MOTU villain comes with a Moon Mirror accessory inspired by the “He Ain’t Heavy” episode. A mini-comic is included for story context.”

Masters of the Universe Origins Wave 25 Cartoon Collection Orko ($17.99 – $21.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “The heroic court magician of Castle Grayskull has a vintage look at 5 1/2-inch scale, but with the modern posability of 8 movable joints. This MOTU hero comes with a swappable Uncle Montork head inspired by the “The Return of Orko’s Uncle” episode. A clear stand provides “floating” appearance and a mini-comic is included for story context.”

Masters of the Universe Origins Wave 25 Cartoon Collection Fang Man ($17.99 – $21.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “The evil fanged minion of Skeletor has a vintage look at 5 1/2-inch scale, but with the modern posability of 16 movable joints. This MOTU villain comes with a Wheel of Infinity accessory inspired by the episode “The Time Corridor.” A mini-comic is included for story context.”