Masters Of The Universe: Noah Centineo Confirms He’s Playing He-Man In New Movie

Noah Centineo is a hot commodity at the moment, and his latest project is one that is close to many fan’s hearts. The Masters of the Universe movie has been in development limbo for what seems like forever, but the film appears to be moving closer to actual production. It can’t move forward until it gets a cast, and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the actor, who had been rumored for the role, broke the news that he will be playing the icon and hero known as He-Man.

After Fallon and Centineo compared Calvin Klein campaigns Fallon asked: “is this a true rumor I heard that you might be…are you playing He-Man?” Centineo replied, “Yes…yeah yeah yeah.” Fallon was excited by the news, exclaiming “Masters of the Universe?!” Centineo responded in kind, repeating “Masters of the Universe!” and adding “I have an affinity for being in my underwear, I don’t know what it is”.

“He-Man is one of my favorites. I grew up with all those toys. I was probably too old to be playing with them but I still was. That’s going to be giant, congratulations on that.”

This is great news for fans of the property, as attaching a lead is a promising next step for a film that has gone through several writers and directors. The film has been in the works since 2007, and in that time has had names attached like Joel Silver, McG, Jeff Wadlow, and David S. Goyer, though Goyer will still have an executive producer credit on the finished version whenever that happens.

Now the beloved 80s property is in the hands of Adam and Aaron Nee, who seem to have the guy they want to portray Prince Adam, aka He-Man. The film is set to debut sometime in 2020 and is aiming at a production start date of July. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens, but a few more castings would indicate the film is on track sooner than later.

For those unfamiliar, Masters of the Universe tells the story of Eternia, a realm that He-Man protects from the evil Skeletor, with a cast of colorful and entertaining supporting characters battling alongside them. The original live-action adaptation came out in 1987, and since then the franchise hasn’t set the movie stage on fire, so hopefully, this film will change all that and reignite the franchise.

