Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick in Talks to Join The Matrix 4

The cast for the upcoming revival of The Matrix continues to be rounded out, following up the news of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris joining the new movie to be directed by Lana Wachowski. Now we know that the upcoming film is recruiting from the Marvel’s Netflix series and the Star Wars galaxy with one of the latest actors in discussion to join the project. According to a new report from Deadline, The Defenders‘ Colleen Wing actress Jessica Henwick is currently negotiating to join the cast of The Matrix 4 after winning the role through an audition process.

The plot of The Matrix 4 is still under wraps, though Wachowski is reportedly bringing back original stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in their roles as Trinity and Neo respectively. Jada Pinkett-Smith is in discussions to return in her role as Niobe from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, while Mateen is rumored to be playing a younger version of Morpheus.

Henwick’s role is a mystery, though this should come as pleasant news from fans of her character in Iron Fist and Defenders. She appeared in other popular franchises including Game of Thrones as Nymeria Sand, and also had a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as a pilot for the Resistance.

While details of the role are still being kept a secret, the report indicates that Henwick’s part will be substantial and that she’ll be “at the forefront” in the movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich spoke about the project when it was announced earlier this summer.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Lana Wachowski, who helmed the original trilogy with her sister Lilly Wachowski, spoke out about the opportunity to return to the franchise.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

There’s no word yet on when Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow are planning to release The Matrix 4.