Neil Patrick Harris Lands Role in Matrix 4

The cast of the upcoming fourth installment of the Matrix franchise only continues to grow. With Lana Wachowski once again writing and directing, Matrix 4 will see the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their classic roles. It was revealed earlier this month that Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen has been cast as one of the film’s leads. On Tuesday afternoon, yet another major name was added to the film’s roster. How I Met Your Mother and A Series of Unfortunate Events star Neil Patrick Harris has been cast in Matrix 4.

Variety reports that Harris has joined the “ensemble cast” of the upcoming film in an undisclosed role. The plot of the new film is also completely unknown, painting an even bigger cloud of mystery around the character that Harris will be playing.

Wachowski co-wrote the script for the new Matrix with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell, and will produce alongside Grant Hill. The goal is for the film to begin production early next year. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures are going to produce and globally distribute.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich when Matrix 4 was announced in August. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski added.

Harris became a household name at the very beginning of his career, starring as child doctor Doogie Howser in the TV series Doogie Howser, M.D. Appearing in numerous sitcoms and films over the years, Harris is best known for his role as Barney Stinson in the popular comedy How I Met Your Mother. He recently played Count Olaf on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

