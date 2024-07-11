Matthew McConaughey Shares Gruesome Photo After Bee Sting

Matthew McConaughey has a pretty gnarly eye injury and he shared it with his fans on social media. This week, the beloved actor was stung by a bee. As a result, his right side of his face has swollen shut. Despite the obvious discomfort and the strange situation, McCounaughey is smiling and making jokes on Instagram. He captioned the post with his swollen face, “bee swell.” The Interstellar star clearly is feeling a little bit better. It’s the time of the year where our pollinating friends can have unintended affects on some of the population. I’m guessing that McCounaghey is now aware that he should steer clear of the bees.

One very helpful fan below the post gave McCounaghey some sound advice, “Hopefully, you have an ice pack on your eye. Benadryl and hydrocortisone cream will have you feeling better in (no) time. Get your coolest shades on and know that your fans love you.” It’s been a busy few days for the 54-year-old actor. His son Levi just celebrated his 16th birthday on July 7. McCounaghey posted a touching message for the teenager over the weekend as well. It’s been more than a little busy over at that house lately. Here’s hoping it’s the last they see off the bees for now. Check out his face and picture down below!

McConaughey Was Eyeing A Yellowstone Spinoff

Could he still be in the spinoff?

A lot of TV fans are hoping that the star can make a speedy recovery so he can star in the long discussed Yellowstone spinoff. A tentative title of 2024 has been floated for the project and McConaughey was the centerpiece of the proposed plans. Now, things have not materialized like the initial reporting said. But, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan actually wanted the star to be central to the show. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the TV powerhouse laid out his vision. Fans are all about seeing more of this universe on-screen at the moment.

“He seems like a natural fit,” Sheridan said when addressing adding McConaughey. “We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’”

“My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will,” Sheridan would continue on. “There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

