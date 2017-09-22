First Look: Final ‘Maze Runner’ Movie Looks Depressing

The final film in the Maze Runner franchise, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, hits theaters on January 26, 2018 and today the first photos from the film were released.

Released on BuzzFeed, the stills reveal a dark, depressing third installment in which the dystopian hero Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) has to lead his group of Gladers on one final mission. You can check out the stills in the gallery above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with the other Maze Runner movies, these first stills look bleak and the synopsis reveals that the conclusion of the trilogy may get pretty dark. You can read the synopsis below:

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

Fans of the Maze Runner franchise have been waiting a long time for these images. Maze Runner: The Death Cure suffered a very long delay when star Dylan O’Brien suffered a severe injury on the set of the film. O’Brien suffered a concussion, a facial fracture and other injuries while filming a motorcycle accident back in March of 2016. His injury set the movie’s release back nearly a year to give him time heal, but O’Brien made a full recovery and was able to complete the film.

A trailer for the film is expected soon.

Photo: 20th Century Fox

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!