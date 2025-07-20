Major MCU Locations Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday by Marvel’s Kevin Feige

Ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios officially confirmed that the main cast of that upcoming movie, including Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, would all return for 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. Production on that movie has already begun as well, and now Marvel fans know one major location from the upcoming Fantastic Four movie that they should get used to seeing. Speaking in a press round table attended by ComicBook for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel boss Kevin Feige teased the dynamic of the Fantastic Four with the other Marvel heroes, and which set they’re inviting others into.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Only speaking to the one we’re working on now, shooting now, for people who know the comics and know the word incursions, those are universes coming together,” Feige said. “We will see this world that we’ve introduced (in First Steps). We’re shooting on all the same sets that we built for Fantastic Four, and it is very fun. I would say the now iconic Baxter Building living room and kitchen where we saw the Four get to know each other in this movie, let’s say there are a lot more people in that kitchen in Avengers, and it’s fun to literally see people coming into each other’s homes, which is pretty awesome.”

(L-R) Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and H.E.R.B.I.E in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL.

Some of the other confirmed cast members for Avengers: Doomsday that could very well be making their way to the Baxter Building for Sunday dinner include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova from Thunderbolts, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, or perhaps most interestingly, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Namor’s love for Sue Storm and rivalry with Reed Richards has been a decades-long narrative.

Feige didn’t let his teases for Doomsday, and the Avengers film that will follow it, Avengers: Secret Wars, end there however. The Marvel producer teased that fans should expect something a little different for the larger MCU than what was seen in Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

“Unlike Endgame, which really wasn’t ended, and then we go, where do we go from here? What do we do with this level of success and this level of finality? And we used it to experiment and we used it to evolve and we used it to expand, too much,” Feige said. “Secret Wars, as in the comics, is as much about bringing certain storylines to a close as it is launching a new one. And that’s what’s very exciting, is already being well into development of the next saga.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to arrive in theaters this week, premiering on Friday, July 25. Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars to follow on December 17, 2027.