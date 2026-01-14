MCU Director Just Revealed Return Status of Powerhouse Marvel Characters in Avengers: Doomsday

The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have made it a point to highlight the multitude of Marvel favorites making their return in Avengers: Doomsday, whether that be the Fox era X-Men, Thor, Shuri, The Thing, or Steve Rogers, just to name a few. One group of characters, however, has surprisingly gone without being mentioned to this point, but one of the MCU’s talented directors has revealed the status of those characters and if they will return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the names missing from the current Avengers: Doomsday roster list are characters who can be found in The Marvels, which includes Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monida Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Nia DaCosta worked with all three on The Marvels, and in an interview with Deadline regarding her newest film (H/T Collider), 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, DaCosta said, “I was just visiting the Avengers set last summer, which was really fun, catching up with the producers, seeing the Russos, and some of my friends were in the movie.”

Now obviously DaCosta has more friends on the Avengers: Doomsday set than just Larson, Vellani, and Parris, but they are certainly some of her friends, and this would indicate that at least a number of the trio are involved in the film. It would be frankly odd if the movie didn’t utilize some of its biggest powerhouses and fan-favorite characters in arguably its biggest movie ever, but DaCosta’s comments make us feel a bit better about their changes of being featured.

Nia DaCosta Addresses Reception of The Marvels

In the same interview, DaCosta also addressed the unexpected reception to The Marvels, and what led to the comments above is that despite “how everything went” with the box office, she took some great things from the project, including wonderful relationships. “So it was really nice, despite how everything went with the box office and the reviews, knowing that the relationships are so good. I look back and everyone tried their best and everyone was trying to do the right thing, and it is what it is.,” DaCosta said.

“It’s so interesting, because the Marvel machine had so much chatter around it,” DaCosta said. “But when I look back on it, everyone tried their best. Everyone was trying to make a great film… and I will say I’m really happy to have those relationships.”

The Marvels came at a very curious time in the MCU’s lifespan, as 2023 was truly a year of highs and lows. The Marvels was the sequel to the billion-dollar earner Captain Marvel, so there were substantial expectations, but it ended up bringing in just over $206 million worldwide. Since then, Ms. Marvel has been seen in Marvel Zombies, but other than that, all three characters have been missing in action. Hopefully, DaCosta’s comments mean that at least one or two of them are making a return in Doomsday, and fingers crossed it ends up being all three.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!