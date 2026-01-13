Every Avengers: Doomsday Reveal in the First Four Trailers

The first four teasers for Avengers: Doomsday are light on plot details, but they do nonetheless reveal some exciting new details. Marvel clearly hope Avengers: Doomsday will be the biggest movie of the year, with a host of new teasers releasing alongside Avatar: Fire and Water. We don’t actually know how many there will be; initial reports suggested there’d be four, but more recently there have been claims we could have up to seven Avengers: Doomsday trailers. The four so far have been beautifully shot, with the Russo brothers demonstrating a stronger sense of cinematography than we’d previously seen from them in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each of the four Doomsday trailers has had a different focus, making for some fun reveals. The first centered upon Steve Rogers, the second on Thor, the third on the X-Men, and the fourth on Wakanda. There are some thrilling but subtle reveals, some exciting twists, and some surprising hints for the film. Here’s everything we can figure out from these trailers.

Steve Rogers Has a Child

Play video

Let’s start with the obvious; Steve Rogers is returning, with Marvel bringing back Chris Evans for Doomsday as well as Robert Downey, Jr. What’s more, Steve’s happily ever after has taken a delightful twist; he’s now a parent. There seems to be a theme of fatherhood running through Doomsday, with various characters confirmed to be fighting to keep their children safe (and the Fantastic Four presumably motivated by Doom’s encounter with Franklin). It looks as though Steve will decide to suit up as an Avenger once again.

Thor Is Preparing for One Last Battle for Love

Play video

The second atmospheric trailer features the return of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson, now fighting to keep his daughter Love safe. The teaser also reveals Thor’s return to a more traditional costume design. Meanwhile, it’s striking that Thor is offering a prayer to his own father, Odin; Thor: Love & Thunder‘s post-credits confirmed the Asgardian afterlife Valhalla is real in the MCU, so it’s possible we could also see Odin respond to Thor’s plea.

Professor X & Magneto Know That Their World is Doomed

Play video

The third teaser features the X-Men, including Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and Sir Ian McKellan’s Magneto. It’s immediately notable that Xavier is wearing a more comic-book-accurate costume than we’ve ever seen in the Fox films, and he’s in a wheelchair evocative of the one he used in the 2000s rather than the golden hoverchair associated with X-Men: The Animated Series. The dialogue explicitly confirms Xavier and Magneto are facing a dark future, contemplating their deaths, with the X-Mansion in ruins.

We Finally Have a Comics-Accurate Cyclops

image courtesy of marvel studios

The Fox movies (in)famously mocked superhero costumes from the outset, but Avengers: Doomsday is giving us comic-book-accurate costumes at last. We get a brief glimpse of an emotional Scott Summers, once again played by James Marsden, now wearing the Jim Lee outfit typically associated with ’90s X-Men comics and TV show – or, at least, an adaptation that doesn’t feature trunks. Cyclops’ optic blasts are unleashed in a more powerful way than we’ve ever seen on-screen before, too.

M’Baku is King of Wakanda

Play video

The fourth trailer has just released online. It focuses on Wakanda, revealing that Winston Duke’s M’Baku is indeed the new ruler. According to dialogue from Letitia Wright’s Shuri, M’Baku’s task is to prepare his people for death. This means that, thematically, the Wakanda trailer follows on perfectly from the X-Men teaser.

Shuri & Namor Both Have New Costumes

omg the difference in shuri’s black panther suit is really cool pic.twitter.com/0iJqsopflK — jia 🏹 (@thundcrshield) January 6, 2026

The Wakanda teaser offers a glimpse of Wright’s Shuri and Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, confirming both have new costumes. Importantly, Shuri’s costume carries blue highlights that hint at Atlantean science, while Namor’s has the telltale panther-style pattern associated with Shuri’s own designs. It suggests the partnership between Wakanda and Atlantis is still going strong, with the two advanced nations now sharing technology.

The Fantastic Four Arrive at Wakanda

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Thunderbolts* post-credits scene revealed the Fantastic Four are coming to the main MCU timeline for Avengers: Doomsday, and their story unexpectedly continues in the film’s Wakanda trailer. This features Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Thing in his first encounter with the Wakandans, as he introduces the FF. It’s currently unknown whether the Fantastic Four will head straight to Wakanda, or whether they’ll meet other MCU characters (such as the Thunderbolts) first.

What do you think Marvel will reveal next, and will we learn more about RDJ’s return? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!