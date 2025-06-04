Is Doctor Doom In Fantastic Four: First Steps? Director Gives Answer on MCU Villain’s Role

Doctor Doom will be the main attraction in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, but will Marvel fans have an opportunity to see him before then? It doesn’t seem like they will. Speaking with Empire (via Total Film), The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman was asked if Doom will be featured in his upcoming film. While the villain is commonly associated with Marvel’s First Family, it sounds like the Fantastic Four will only have to deal with Galactus and the Silver Surfer in their movie. According to Shakman, Doctor Doom does not factor into First Steps.

“Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my purview,” he said.

After Marvel Studios pivoted away from the Kang the Conqueror storyline, Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Doctor Doom, becoming the new big bad in the Multiverse Saga. Shortly after that surprising reveal, there was speculation that prior to Avengers: Doomsday, Downey would make his MCU return in the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene.

Doctor Doom will cross paths with the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are set to reprise their roles in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney/Marvel is currently in the midst of a big marketing push for First Steps, building excitement for the characters’ arrival in the MCU. Tickets for the film are now on sale.

Marvel is renowned for its high levels of secrecy, so there is a possibility Shakman is being coy in an attempt to maintain one of First Steps‘ biggest surprises. With over a month to go until the film’s release, the director wouldn’t want to spoil a moment as massive as the debut of Downey’s Doom. If he is telling the truth, it’s arguably for the best he’s addressing this matter now. It gives audiences time to adjust their expectations for First Steps. Now, no one should go into the movie expecting to see Doom. If Shakman is playing coy, then Doom’s arrival will be a pleasant surprise. If he’s being honest, there’s no reason for viewers to be disappointed.

Even if Downey doesn’t show up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the film will probably have some sort of Doomsday tease to set up the Fantastic Four’s next appearance. Perhaps we’ll get to see the flip side of the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, watching the team’s journey to Earth-616 from their perspective before they encounter the New Avengers. A First Steps post-credits scene could also allude to the threat of Doctor Doom without actually showing the villain on screen. It’ll be interesting to see how Shakman’s film tackles this classic Marvel staple.