MCU Star Addresses Young Avengers Future Ahead of Doomsday [Exclusive]

There is tons for Marvel fans to look forward to as the countdown to Avengers: Doomsday keeps ticking away, bringing us closer to the film’s December theatrical release. Teasers for the movie have finished their rollout, highlighting characters from Thor to Steve Rogers, and bringing other familiar faces into the Avengers’ fold with appearances by Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Cyclops, as the Marvel universe fans know and love collides with the X-Men’s. And that’s not to mention all of the setup that’s already happening for Secret Wars. But there’s still one character whose future is murky.

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Sitting down with ComicBook to discuss her new film, Ready or Not 2, which comes out this week, Kathryn Newton was a bit cagey about where things stand for Cassie Lang as Doomsday approaches. But that isn’t to say she didn’t have anything to say at all; sometimes, the silence can speak for itself. When asked if there was still more Cassie Lang story to tell, and whether or not she could potentially pop up in future Avengers films, Kathryn said, “Marvel is so big and big in my heart. It’s a big universe, so who is to say what could happen?”

Is There a Future for Cassie Lang?

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Katheryn was right in the sense that it’s Marvel, and because of that, anything can happen. When reminded that it was Cassie who eventually came to be the leader of the Young Avengers, and asked if there were any rumors circulating about a project pertaining to that, she said, “I don’t know anything. I recently went to Disneyland, and it’s always fun to go see Ant-Man over there. Sometimes there’s a Cassie Lang walking around. Did you know when I was 8-years-old… I’m not sure when Iron Man came out… I’ve been an actress since I was 4. I saw Iron Man, and I walked out of that theater, and I was like, ‘That’s a movie star. If I want to be a movie star, I’ve got to do a Marvel movie.’”

And, because it’s Marvel, there really are infinite possibilities. If the comics are anything to go by, Cassie taking over to lead the Young Avengers as Stature would come on the heels of her father’s death, something that no Ant-Man fan is too keen to see happen. But it could open the door to a ton of new Marvel content, especially as the MCU moves into its next phase of heroes and villains with Doomsday and Secret Wars.

What do you think about Cassie Lang potentially popping up in Doomsday, either as the leader of the Young Avengers, or on her own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.