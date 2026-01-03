MCU Star Pushes Co-Star As The DCU’s Perfect Wonder Woman Casting

James Gunn has no plans yet for a new Wonder Woman in the DCU, but one MCU star has a great idea on who should play the character. Gunn launched his DCU with the strangest of properties, kicking things off with the Creature Commandos. However, Gunn then quickly moved on to bring in DC’s shining light hero in Superman before reviving Peacemaker for a second season. In 2026, things move further with Supergirl, a Lanterns television series featuring Hal Jordan and John Stewart, and then a horror movie about the Batman villain, Clayface. Eventually, he will get to Wonder Woman, and one MCU star has a great idea on who would be perfect in the role.

Simu Liu spoke to JoBlo about several topics as he promotes his spy series, The Copenhagen Test. The lead actor in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings then made an interesting comment about his co-star in The Copenhagen Test, Melissa Barrera. According to Liu, Barrera would be a perfect Wonder Woman in the DCU.

“James Gunn or anybody else out there, I think she really pushes herself,” Liu said. “There were a couple of moments during stunt training where I was like ‘That’s Wonder Woman-esque.’ I don’t know who’s watching or listening to this interview, but I just think she’s a total bada**.”

James Gunn Says He Still Has No Wonder Woman In Mind

James Gunn, for his part, has said that no one has been chosen to play Wonder Woman yet, and he is waiting to make the decision until the time is right. He did the same thing with the Brainiac casting in the next Superman movie, and he ignored online talk and instead chose the actor he felt did the best in the screen tests. The last thing Gunn wants to do in the DCU is jump the gun too soon and then regret it. He is taking his time, and Wonder Woman casting will come when he feels the time is right.

In fact, when people asked James Gunn directly if he had any news on Wonder Woman casting. A person said they heard the casting would take place in January 2026, and Gunn responded with one word: “Nope.” However, Wonder Woman is essential for the DCU, as one of four characters that Gunn feels are important as the backbone of the stories, along with Batman, Superman, and Supergirl. “Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two,” Gunn finished.

However, the DCU will have a tough decision to make with an actress like Melissa Barrera. She has had a rough couple of years in Hollywood, and there is hope that The Copenhagen Test could help lead her comeback. Barrera was the lead character in the rebooted Scream franchise when Radio Silence took over directing the films. She played Sam Carpenter in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), and the series seemed fresh for the first time in years with Barerra and Jenna Ortega as the new co-leads. However, the Scream franchise fired Barrera after she made social media comments about the Gaza war. After she was fired, Jenna Ortega quit the franchise as well.

This is interesting because former Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot also faced criticism when she spoke about the wars, and this seems like something that affected her status as well. However, when looked at for her talent, and for Barrera, she wouldn’t back down and continued to push for people to donate to help refugees from the war, saying the citizens being hurt needed help more than people needed to defend governments. It seems like something Wonder Woman always professed in her past movie appearances.

