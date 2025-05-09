Acclaimed Bethesda Game Now Free to Download and Keep in New Promo

One of the most acclaimed Bethesda games to ever release is now free to download for millions thanks to a new promotion. Throughout its extensive history, Bethesda has released a litany of fantastic games. Some of its most notable releases over the past few decades include the likes of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 3, Dishonored, and more recent titles like Deathloop and DOOM Eternal. Now, another fantastic game from Bethesda that only released eight years ago has become free, and it’s a deal that’s too good to pass up.

As of today, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has become free to download and keep by way of Prime Gaming. As one of the monthly freebies added to Prime Gaming for May 2025, Wolfenstein II follows the likes of Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Wolfenstein: Youngblood as other free Wolfenstein games that have come about in recent months. Like these previous titles, though, Wolfenstein II will only be available to snag on Prime Gaming for a limited time, specifically until June 12th.

Obviously, since this offer is through Prime Gaming, it necessitates the need for an active Amazon Prime subscription. While this means that Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus isn’t outright “free” in the traditional sense, over 200 million Prime members are currently active around the globe. As such, there’s a good chance that you already qualify to snag the game for nothing if you’re reading this.

Perhaps the best part of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus being free in this manner is that it can be obtained on either Xbox or PC. While most Prime Gaming offers tend to only hand out PC games, this promo for Wolfenstein II has resulted in codes for the Microsoft Store across Xbox and PC being given away. And if this wasn’t fantastic enough already, the version of Wolfenstein II that’s being granted to Prime members is that of the Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes with all of the additional content found in its Season Pass.

As mentioned, Wolfenstein II has been incredibly well-received since its arrival and boasts an impressive 87/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. If you’d like to learn more about what it has in store, you can check out its official synopsis and trailer courtesy of Bethesda below.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

About: “Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!”