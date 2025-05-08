Classic PS1 Trilogy Set to Finally Return Next Month

A trilogy of games that many associate with the PS1 is set to finally return next month in a single collection. Perhaps more than any other retro PlayStation platform, the PS1 has been getting a lot of love over the past few years. This has resulted in various remasters and remakes of PS1 games like Tomba!, Suikoden, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Tomb Raider, and numerous others coming about. Now, this PS1 revival trend is set to continue soon, this time with a trio of cult-classic platforms.

Arriving next month on June 16th, the Gex Trilogy is set to hit PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Published by Limited Run Games, this collection contains the original Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko. All three games were released from 1995 to 1999, but the PS1 was the only platform that ended up featuring each installment in the series. Gex, as a franchise, has since remained on ice, meaning that this remastered bundle is the first thing that has happened with the property in over 25 years.

Outside of simply getting visual upgrades, Limited Run has looked to improve the controls and gameplay found in each Gex game. This means that analogue controls have been added to the 3D entries, while other improvements like a rewind function and quick saves have also been brought to the experience. While it remains to be seen how this collection will be received, it’s great to see that it finally has a release date given that it was announced way back in 2023.

To learn more about the Gex Trilogy in advance of its launch, you can check out its new trailer and official description courtesy of Limited Run Games below.

Gex Trilogy

About: “Gex Trilogy brings plenty of quality of life improvements to the channel surfing Gecko’s games, scaling things up with Rewind and Save Anywhere features across all included titles. Additionally, Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko will support native 16:9 widescreen, and have been rebuilt with full 360-degree analogue control, a huge step up from the 8-directional movement featured in the original titles. Gex was always one smooth reptile, but now he feels slicker than a slimy salamander, controlling better than ever before.”