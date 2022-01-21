Edward Norton Honors Late Fight Club Co-Star Meat Loaf

Singer Meat Loaf made a major mark on the music industry over the decades, with his presence and charisma seeing him extend his talents to the big screen. While he starred in the iconic The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the ’70s, an entirely new generation was introduced to him thanks to his role of Robert Paulson in David Fincher’s Fight Club. Following the news of his passing, Fight Club star Edward Norton took to Twitter to share his love for his co-star, pointing out how one of the few pictures from his own films that he has hanging in his home is one of Meat Loaf embracing his character.

“I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf,” Norton shared on Twitter. He added, “To us he will always be ‘Bob.’ Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To us he will always be ‘Bob’. Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZKnf7tPpAs — Edward Norton 🌻🇺🇦 (@EdwardNorton) January 21, 2022

In the film, Norton’s “Jack” finds himself struggling to sleep, ultimately going to a variety of support groups to witness the vulnerability of others, which allowed him to cry himself to a state of exhaustion and ear sleep. Jack met Robert Paulson, also called “Bob,” at a support group for cancer. Following their meeting early in the film, Jack collided with Bob later in the movie and discovered the massive figure had been participating in underground fight clubs similar to the one Jack started.

Later in the movie, Bob became a member of Project Mayhem, the chaos-causing organization Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) started, which ultimately leads to Bob’s death. When Jack addresses the death, he reminds the members of Project Mayhem, “His name is Robert Paulson.” The group then uses this phrase to serve as a mantra that, in death, you become an individual, entirely off the point from what Jack was trying to say.

Following the reveal of his death earlier today, countless fans took to social media to honor the performer and his character in the film by merely posting, “His name is Robert Paulson.”

Our thoughts go out to Meat Loaf’s family and friends in this difficult time.