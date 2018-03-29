MAFEX John Wick, RoboCop, and Kingsman Figures Now Available to Order

Medicom has launched a wave of new figures based on the main characters in John Wick, RoboCop 2, and Kingsman: The Secret Service! We’re particularly excited about the John Wick and RoboCop figures (Cain brain!) but the Kingsman figures look great as well. They also come with some fantastic accessories.

The entire lineup of figures can be pre-ordered right here for $94.99 with free shipping. Expect the figures to arrive sometime between January and March of 2019. The official description for each of the figures is as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

John Wick MAFEX Action Figure: From the hit movie John Wick, this roughly 6-inch tall figure boasts the high articulation that the MAFEX line is known for, as well as two interchangable faces. Accessories include 2 x pistol, 1 x shotgun, 1 x rifle, and a movable figure stand.

Robocop 2 MAFEX Action Figure: Decide the best way to pose your very own RoboCop using the included accessories. Includes 4x interchangeable mouth options, Auto-9 pistol, Auot-9 pistol effect, leg holster pieces, ratchet, keycard, battle damaged chest piece, battle damaged helmet, Cain’s brain, and an articulated figure stand. The Robocop MAFEX Action Figure measures approximately 6-inches tall.

Note that the original RoboCop MAFEX figure is also available to pre-order with shipping slated for November.

Kingsman Harry “Galahad” Hart MAFEX Action Figure: From the hit movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, this roughly 6-inch tall figure boasts the high articulation that the MAFEX line is known for, as well as two interchangeable faces. Accessories include a pistol, a pair of shoes with blades extended from the toes, folded umbrella, deployed umbrella, and a movable figure stand.

Kingsman Gary “Eggsy” Unwin MAFEX Action Figure: From the hit movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, this 5 1/2-inch tall figure boasts the high articulation that the MAFEX line is known for, as well as two interchangeable faces. Accessories include a pistol, assault rifle, a pair of shoes with blades extended from the toes, Gazelle’s prosthetic leg blade, and a movable figure stand.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.