Meg 2 Banner and Trailer Teaser Released

Warner Bros. Pictures today released a new banner for Meg 2: The Trench, along with word that a full trailer for the long-awaited sequel will be out this week. With a motion poster teasing a trailer later today 9and featuring a little dog likely about to be swallowed whole), Warners is rolling out the promotional campaign for the summer blockbuster in earnest after giving fans and critics a sneak preview of what's to come at CinemaCon last month. In the first movie, a megalodon -- a gigantic, underwater dinosaur previously thought extinct -- chased down a group of scientists after emerging from the depths of the ocean.

No word yet on how at least one more megalodon will show up in the sequel, but the disruption caused in the first film actually brought at least two out of hiding, with the second one being a third-act surprise after our heroes thought the day had finally been saved. It's entirely possible it's as simple as "there's still one more."

You can see the teaser for the trailer below.

...And here's that banner:

"A lot of it is respecting The Meg, and trying to make sure it's a great Meg film," director Ben Wheatley shared with ComicBook.com about the new film. "And as you can see from the movies I've made, they're not necessarily, it's not ... when you go and do Doctor Who, I don't completely change it because I wanted to do it. I didn't want to necessarily make it something completely different that nobody recognized, you know? So there's that element of back and forth."

He continued, "But it's an opportunity to do action on such an insanely large scale, that it's just unbelievable. From doing Free Fire, which was, I thought, was all my Christmases came at once in terms of action, this is just unbelievable. And just doing the storyboards for it, just thinking and going, 'Oh,' it's just ... I feel a heavy responsibility for it, to make sure that it kind of delivers on all the, to all the big shark fans out there."

Meg 2: The Trench will be in theaters on August 4.