Men in Black: International Gets Official Rating

The Men in Black are back for a new adventure this summer, with the franchise releasing its first new movie since 2012. Men in Black: International sees Thor: Ragnarok stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth take over the franchise, replacing former leads Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, in a film that sends them to various different parts of the world. Fortunately, by the looks of the trailers and the recently-revealed rating, this new installment will bring the some kind of tone that fans of the franchise have come to love.

On Tuesday, Sony’s latest Men in Black movie was officially given its rating. No surprises here, as the film was rated PG-13, just like all three installments before it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Exhibitor Relations tweeted out the reasons for the rating after the announcement had been made. “Men in Black: International is rated PG-13: sci-fi action, some language, and suggestive material.”

MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL is rated PG-13: sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material…but not like Scientology pamphlets, more like sexual stuff. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) May 22, 2019

Ever since the first movie was released in 1997, Men in Black has been a PG-13 franchise through and through. However, most of the draw and humor for the films came from Will Smith, so Thompson and Hemsworth have some massive shoes to fill. Fortunately, they showed fantastic chemistry in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, so lining them up together again should be a home run.

Men in Black: International is directed by F. Gary Gray and written by the duo of Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Thompson and Hemsworth are joined in front of the camera by Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, and the Les Twins. You can check out the official synopsis for the movie below.

“The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”

Men in Black: International is set to hit theaters on June 14th.