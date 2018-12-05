‘Men in Black’ Reboot Finally Gets a Title

The Men in Black reboot starring Thor: Ragnarok‘s Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson has been in the works for a while now, though Sony has kept quiet about the actual title for the film. That’s all changing this week as the studio takes to Brazil for Comic Con Experience (CCXP).

According to Collider, Sony has unveiled the title of the film via a booth on the convention floor and it is set to be called Men in Black International.

There are no other details regarding the Men in Black reboot at this time, and there hasn’t been any word as to how exactly the characters will be taken around the globe. But by the looks of the set photos, and the new title, it seems like this movie will have a much bigger scale than the original trilogy.

During a recent interview with Entertainment.ie, Thompson talked a little bit about her new Men in Black adventure. She didn’t reveal much about the actual plot or details of the film, but she did say that she loved working on the beloved franchise, especially alongside Emma Thompson.

“I’m such a massive, massive fan,” she said. “We’re related, Thompson and Thompson! Getting to just square off with her and hang out with her and learn from her, I was pinching myself and trying to keep my cool, because it meant a lot to me.”

As far as the film itself goes, Thompson and the rest of the cast are hoping that their new style can be fun for audiences while also sticking to what everyone loved about the original films.

“Hopefully we’re doing the franchise proud,” Thompson added. “It’s a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humour. As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it’s bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson (Ireland!) and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene.

“I’m really excited about it and like Creed, it’s really fun to get to work with a co-star again. I just love working with Chris I love working with Mike [Michael B Jordan]. It’s so fun getting to revisit being with him.”

What do you think of the new Men in Black reboot title? Let us know in the comments below!

Men in Black International is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.