‘Men in Black’ Spinoff Gets New Release Date

Here come the Men in Black, just a few weeks later than you might have expected.

Sony has moved the currently-untitled Men in Black spinoff film from May 17, 2019 to June 14. This move takes the franchise out of one box office battle and into another. While it leaves the date currently occupied by John Wick: Chapter Three, it will now go up against the Shaft remake from Warner Bros.

Last year, Columbia fast-tracked the Men in Black spinoff script from Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight writers, Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald were brought on to produce the film, with Steven Spielberg executive producing. All three were involved in the original franchise that starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith.

After three films, all of which starring the duo, the studio has decided that it’s time for another round. As of now, it doesn’t seem like Smith nor Jones will be involved in the spinoff movie. It’s also unlikely that this film will turn out to be the 21 Jump Street/Men in Black crossover that Sony was reportedly working a couple of years ago.

While the original stars won’t be participating in the new film, it is said to acknowledge their characters.