Sony Orders ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff Movie From ‘Iron Man’ Writers

Here come the Men in Black!

There have long been rumors that Sony was looking to dive back into the world of the Men in Black franchise, with ideas like a fourth sequel or a crossover with 21 Jump Street getting tossed around. This week, those rumors were laid to rest, and Sony officially went forward with one of their Men in Black plans.

According to Deadline, the studio is currently fast-tracking a Men in Black spinoff movie, with a release date of May 17, 2019.

In addition to the quick release date, the studio also has a script for the new film, penned by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, the writers of Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Now, it might be difficult to decide what kind of movie this will be, given those two writing examples. Iron Man was a critical and monetary success that is still celebrated today, while the latest Transformers film was a bit of a disaster. A lot of clarity will come when a director is chosen for the project, but that decision hasn’t been announced at this time. However, producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, along with executive producer Steven Spielberg, are expecting to have a director very soon.

The report states that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones aren’t expected to return to the franchise, but that the film will acknowledge the world their characters built.