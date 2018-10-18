Chris Hemsworth Confirms ‘Men in Black’ Wraps Filming

Chris Hemsworth may be busy playing the god of thunder for Marvel Studios, but he made time for one special schedule this year. After all, it isn’t everyday Men in Black comes calling, and it seems Hemsworth’s part in the film has wrapped.

Over on Instagram, the Aussie actor posted the good news with a black-and-white selfie.

“That’s a wrap on MIB for me!! From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC. Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F.Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories. Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together. see you all soon,” Hemsworth wrote.

As you can see above, the selfie shows Hemsworth clean shaven and with his hair slicked back. The actor is dressed in black (as you’d expect), and his face appears to be smudged with something resembling soot. Director F. Gary Gary can be seen standing next to Hemsworth in shot, and Tessa Thompson bookends the selfie in her own sharp suit.

At this point, very little is known about this Men in Black reboot, but it does feature an all-star cast. Hemsworth and Thompson will rekindle their on-screen chemistry from Thor: Ragnarok to lead the sci-fi venture. Other stars like Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Rafe Spall, and Kumail Nanjiani have been connected to the feature. So, the reboot won’t be lacking in the talent department.

Hemsworth has commented on the project once before, and he told Variety the film’s crew is working hard to honor the original Men in Black series while giving this film a fresh spin.

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor into it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth said.

“They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men in Black movies.”

Men in Black is directed by F. Gary Gray, on a script from Art Marcum and Matt Halloway. Emma Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois, and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois are set to appear in the film alongside Thompson and Hemsworth.

Sony’s Men in Black reboot is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.