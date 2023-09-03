Method Man Wants to Join the MCU as One of the X-Men

The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Method Man is hoping to land a role. The rapper-turned-actor previously expressed interest in playing Bishop when mutants officially joined the MCU, a goal he still has as of late August. In one recent interview, Method Man—real name Clifford Smith—said he's already done the research need to land the role.

"I was just putting it out there to see if I could hook something," Smith said in a cassius profile. "Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff. I haven't had any problems with any of their casting choice so far. So whoever gets the job… I think Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop, but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he'd kill it. There's a few people out there. But if they're willing to give me a shot, I'd go for it. Plus, I've done all the research already."

Is Method Man playing Bishop in Marvel's X-Men reboot?

Meth has been a long-time comic book collector, claiming to own over 30,000 comics in his collection. While he has yet to board any Marvel Studios film, the actor has long expressed his desire to play Bishop in the beloved franchise—even cosplaying the character at the height of the pandemic. He's even appeared in Marvel Comics alongside the likes of Ghost Rider.

"Surreal. I'm living the dream. That's the best way I can put it," Method Man recalled of the experience. "They asked me how much I wanted for writing the book and I think I said 50 cents or the price of the book. I didn't cash that Marvel check. I'm going to save it and frame it and put it up on the wall. You would think the biggest kick would be winning a Grammy or something like that, but my biggest kick is being Method Man in the Marvel Universe, as myself. That sh-t is huge!"

Deadpool 3 is currently set for release on May 3, 2024.

