Method Man's Bishop Cosplay Is Too Amazing

Music and nerd culture have intersected in some pretty interesting ways over the years, and it looks like a pretty notable cosplay is absolutely no exception. A recent post from Twitter user @MrNiceGuy18_58 recently went viral for showcasing photos of musician and rapper Cliff "Method Man" Smith, who is best known for his work with the Wu-Tang Clan, dressed as Marvel Comics' Bishop. The photos, which appear to have originated on Method Man's Instagram account, show him in the full costume of the iconic X-Men character (albeit with the "M" face tattoo over a different eye).

Method Man has been pretty outspoken about his love for Bishop in the past, previously sharing fanart of him as the character, and advocating for Marvel to cast him in a live-action adaptation on his Instagram account. With the X-Men expected to be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, it certainly doesn't seem completely out of the cards.

He has been part of the Marvel world sporadically throughout the past few years, including through penning the 2016 Ghost Rider X-Mas Special.

"Surreal. I’m living the dream. That’s the best way I can put it," Method Man recalled of the experience. "They asked me how much I wanted for writing the book and I think I said 50 cents or the price of the book. I didn’t cash that Marvel check. I’m going to save it and frame it and put it up on the wall. You would think the biggest kick would be winning a Grammy or something like that, but my biggest kick is being Method Man in the Marvel Universe, as myself. That sh-t is huge!"

He also cameoed as himself in the first season of Luke Cage, and even contributed an original song to the series' soundtrack. Most recently, he has voiced Ben Urich in Marvels, a ten-part audio adaptation of Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' iconic storyline.

"I grew up on Marvel," Method Man said during an appearance on The Late Show last year. "My guy is Wolverine. I just love his story. It's kind of like a redemption story. You have a guy who lives most of his life in pain, turmoil, suffering, but by the time he comes out the other end of the tunnel, it's love, passion, and peace. And that's my story."

