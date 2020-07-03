The Mighty Ducks Is Now Streaming on Disney+

While the spotlight this weekend will certainly be on the highly-anticipated Hamilton movie, Lin-Manuel Miranda's beloved musical isn't the only new arrival on Disney+ that subscribers will be excited about. Also making its way to Disney's streaming service this weekend it The Mighty Ducks, a film that fans have been asking for ever since Disney+ launched last year. The Mighty Ducks has been streaming on HBO Max for the past couple of months, but has now arrived on Disney+ to join the rest of the Mouse House's live-action roster.

The Mighty Ducks stars Emilio Esteves as Coach Bombay, who leads a hockey team of misfits and outcasts against some of the biggest competition around. The movie first arrived in 1992 and has remained a fan-favorite ever since. While The Mighty Ducks is just now arriving on Disney+, the animated series of the same name has been around since the service launched.

D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks aren't scheduled to arrive on Disney+ until January 1, 2021. They'll likely stay put on HBO Max until then.

It may be a while before Disney+ has access to all three Mighty Ducks movies, but the streaming service is clearly confident in the franchise moving forward. The Mighty Ducks animated series is streaming on Disney+, and has been since launch. Additionally, the folks at Disney+ are working on a new original series that will serve as a sequel to the films. Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as Coach Bombay, co-starring alongside Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham. The cast also includes Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De'Jon Watts.

In this new series, the Mighty Ducks have evolved into a powerhouse team that no longer helps out the underdogs. When 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is cut from the team, he and his mom Alex (Graham) start a new team of misfits. Sound familiar?

